Ahsan takes exception to passport-free entry for Sikh Yatrees

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said that continuation of the PTI government would be a threat to the national economy which was already facing crisis.

Talking to media persons along with the JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani and ANP leader Mian Iftikhar here after the meeting of opposition’s Rahbar Committee, Ahsan Iqbal came harsh on Prime Minister Imran Khan for lifting condition of passport for Indian Sikh Yatrees coming to Kartarpur.

"This is yet another blunder on part of the prime minister after he said that Pakistan supported al-Qaeda in the past, " he said.

Ahsan Iqbal said opening Kartarpur was a good gesture but lifting condition of passport for foreigners like Indians was a blunder. He said fresh elections were must to secure the nation's future and make Pakistan a safe country. Nayyer Bokhari of the PPP said that top party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had extended his support to the extent of Azadi March.

"The proposals discussed at Rahbar Committee meeting about future action plan will be taken up with top leadership," he said.

However, Bokhari maintained that his party was stuck to demands of prime minister's resignation and fresh transparent elections.