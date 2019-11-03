close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Don’t drag father into political debate: Mian Iftikhar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday regretted the remarks of Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal about grandfather of Asfandyar Wali Khan and father of Maulana Fazalur Rehman, saying late elders should not be discussed.

Talking to media persons along with the JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal here after the meeting of opposition’s Rahbar Committee, Mian Iftikhar said someone’s father must not be dragged into a political debate. He asked why the government was not worried about Kashmir when it was moving ahead with Kartarpur opening, saying that such measures should also be taken at Pak-Afghan border.

“The government accuses us of putting behind-the-scenes Kashmir issue and itself opening Kartarpur Corridor," he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan