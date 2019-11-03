Landmine kills nine children in Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: A landmine explosion killed nine children in northeastern Afghanistan on Saturday, an official said, amid an increase in civilian casualties in the long-running and brutal war.
The blast happened in volatile Darqad district of Takhar province, when the children stepped on a mine that had been planted on a road in a Taliban-controlled village.
“At 8:30am (0400 GMT) this morning, tragically, nine schoolchildren were martyred in a landmine blast planted by the Taliban,” Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the Takhar provincial governor, told AFP. He said the children -- all boys -- were aged from seven to eleven.
