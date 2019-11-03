Veterans concerned over present political scenario

ISLAMABAD: The Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) on Saturday said it has been following the current political situation in the country with great concern.

The latest statements and threats by the leader of the present agitation are reminders of PNA’s Movement against the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which eventually led him to the gallows. Maulana Mufti Mahmood, father of the present leader of JUI was one of the top three leaders of the anti-Bhutto movement, it said.

The VOP members said that it is being alleged through indirect references that last elections were manipulated by the Army with a view to bringing PTI to power. The only basis for this allegation appears to be the fact of their losing the elections.

The VOP observed that no one had lodged any complaint either with the Election Commission or Parliamentary Commission about the alleged misconduct of Army personnel on duty.

Another political leader has complained that if the Establishment (Army) had given to their government just 10 percent of the support they are giving to the PTI government, they would have taken the country skyhigh.

He is forgetting that the Army had saved their government from getting a bloody nose by peacefully dispersing the prolonged ‘dharna’ at Faizabad in 2017. Any use of force could have resulted in countrywide violent demonstrations.

They noted that people have a right to protest against government policies and actions, but a sudden burst of anger against the government and demanding fresh elections appears to be due to the agony caused by determination of NAB to destroy the cancer of corruption. The best course for them would be to defend themselves in courts of law instead of finding scapegoats.

The meeting was chaired by Lt Gen Ali Kuli Khan while others included Vice Adm Ahmad Tasnim, Air Marshal Masood Akhtar, Brig Mian Mahmud, Brig Simon Sharaf, Dr Babur Zahiruddin, Salim Gandapur, Brig Arbi Khan, Maj Muhammad Akram, Maj Farouk Hamid Khan and Brig Syed Masudul Hassan.