LRH recruits 50 more nurses

PESHAWAR: Fifty more nurses have been recruited at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), taking the total number of nurses to over 1,000.

According to hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim, the total number of nurses before the implementation of the MTI Act was 500, which was insufficient for the LRH, the largest public sector hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the increase in the number of nurses was the need of the hour and the hospital administration was aware of this fact.

A press release of the hospital quoted acting Nursing Director Zafah Gul as saying that the management is not only trying to ensure international standard nursing care for patients but also taking concrete steps for their proper training.

Zafah Gul said that various training courses were being conducted in the Nursing Skill Lab to enhance the professional competence of the nurses and to enable them to better serve the ailing.

She added that special attention was being paid to the shortage of nurses at Intensive Care Units and with fresh recruitments, now each bed will have a nurse responsible for the patient care at the ICU, which usually has critical patients.

Meanwhile, Hospital Director Khalid Masood said the LRH’s nursing department was the backbone of the institution, adding the newly recruited nurses would improve the patient care considerably.