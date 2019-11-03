Ulema’s cooperation lauded for maintaining religious harmony

FAISALABAD: A joint meeting of the District Peace Committee and the District Emergency Board was held here on Saturday.

The moot was chaired by DC Muhammad Ali at his office to review the administrative and security arrangements for Eid Milad processions.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners Zoha Shakir, Nazia Mohal, M Aurangzeb, Khurram Shahzad Bhatti and other officers participated in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner welcomed the members of District Peace Committee and appreciated the remarkable services and vibrant role of Ulema for maintaining peace and religious harmony.

He informed that necessary administrative and security arrangements had been made by the district administration and police for the peaceful observation of the Eid Milad in the district. He said that the cooperation of religious leaders of all sects and other segments of the society was vital to make these arrangements a success.

He appealed to the Ulema to promote love, fraternity, tolerance, unity and religious harmony.

During the meeting, the DC directed that the Health Department officers should be active at the hospitals.

He informed that District Control Room would be remained functional to monitor all security and administrative arrangements.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza lauded the cooperation of the members of Peace Committee and gave details of the security plan devised for the Eid Milad processions. He vowed that all out resources would be utilised for the protection of events being held relating to the Rabiul Awal.