Police launch campaign to curb honour killings in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department has launched a campaign to curb killings of men and women in the garb of honour in Lower Kohistan district.

“We have constituted a 10-member Ulema committee, which is approaching community members and raising awareness as that it is a major sin to kill people in name of honour,” Suleman Khan, the district police officer, Lower Kohistan, told a public forum held in Dubair area on Saturday.

The public forum, which was organised by the district administration and police jointly, was also addressed by local Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghaffar, Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Najeebullah Khan and Ulema.

People also raised issues faced by them about education, health, water, roads and other infrastructure. Suleman said that Inspector General of Police Naeem Khan and Hazara Range Deputy Inspector General Mazarul Haq Kakakhel were taking interest in curbing this crime, which is rampant in Kohistan districts.

“We are not only meeting Ulema and people in far-off areas of the district to sensitise them about the issue of honour killings but so those committing such crimes are punished under relevant laws,” he said.