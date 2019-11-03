Denial to Modi to use Pak space: ICAO rejects Indian plea

ISLAMABAD: The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the United Nations aviation watchdog, has rejected India’s plea for taking cognise of Pakistan’s denial to Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi to overfly Pakistan for his foreign trips.

It maintained that it is “not empowered to intervene” in the affairs of a country and will examine inputs from both Pakistan and India before taking a decision to pursue the issue of denial of overflight to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, its spokesperson said.

The response is significant because Modi will fly to Brazil for the association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (BRICS) summit on November 13 and 14, when the Indian government’s decision to apply for overflight permission again will come under scrutiny. Nevertheless, following India’s representation last month, president of ICAO Council Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu has written to Pakistan, seeking information.

“The United Nations and other multilateral agencies ... are neither designed nor empowered to intervene directly in the affairs of national governments, which is why States are still ‘sovereign’ in the world today,” Anthony Philbin, Chief, Communications at ICAO told Indian media. “Our goal in such matters as always is to help assure the safety and efficiency of international civil aviation,” Philbin said about the ICAO’s exchange with the two countries.

The emphasis on civil aviation is significant and raises questions about the grounds on which India had sought the Organisation’s intervention. Article 3 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation signed at Chicago on December 7, 1944, clearly states that the treaty “shall be applicable only to civil aircraft and shall not be applicable to State aircraft.” The treaty also underlines in Article 1 that signatories to the convention have to recognise that “every State has complete and exclusive sovereignty over the airspace above its territory.”

Representative of India at the ICAO, Shefali Juneja, didn’t reply about the query about the grounds on which India approached the UN body. Pakistan’s Air Navigation Order of 2016 on procedures for issuing of flight permissions, which is an essential reference for any country or airline seeking to fly to or via Pakistan’s skies, clearly lays down that the protocol for applying for permission for a VVIP aircraft is to make a request through diplomatic channels before every flight, unless a blanket permission has been provided.

But in case of a commercial (or scheduled) flight, airlines can directly write an email to authorised flight permission agents (AFPAs) for an approval of a schedule of at least six months. Pakistan has been inconsistent in its policy on permitting overflight for Indian VVIP planes ever since it shut its airspace for all commercial flights from April to August this year following IAF strikes at Balakot.

It allowed former Minister for External Affairs, late Sushma Swaraj, in May and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane in June to fly through its skies for the SCO summit in Bishkek. But in September, permission was first denied for President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight to the US and then for the PM’s flight, also to the US.

Last week, India’s request was again rejected for Modi’s travel to Saudi Arabia via Pakistan airspace. So, why does India approach Pakistan for flying through its skies only to have its request turned down? “India is trying to build a pattern of behaviour to show that Pakistan is being unreasonable.