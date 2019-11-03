Pushing people towards costly travel

The most important part of any city is its public transport system taking people from their homes to their destinations and helping the city build and develop. Without this central link, a whole city can come to a distressing end.

“Rawalpindi public transport system is facing a crisis. Increase in transport fare has made life harder for people. They have become very sensitive to rise in traveling charges and the owners of the public transport feel better-off as their income has increased,” says Iqbal Hussain.

“When we look at the kind of policies that are being implemented, the citizen is cheated of one of his vital rights, to commute. The policy of higher fares is extremely discriminatory towards the average citizen, who perhaps has no other affordable choice. Being a jobless person, this situation is quite torturing for me,” says Syed Muzaffar.

Tayyab Hussain says: “An efficient, safe and inexpensive public transport system is the right of every citizen. Without it a city is not a city. Public transport system allows people from every walk of life to access as many opportunities as there exist in a city. Every citizen who seeks occupation is being denied this fundamental right because of inflated public transport fare.”

“The point that our policy makers often fail to realize is that a significant number of citizens have no choice but to use public transport. While they have actively pushed metro system in the city, thought to be the solution to public transport crisis. Metro has been made expensive along with wagons, Suzukis, flying coaches and buses thereby pinching the pocket of the user who can least afford it,” says Ali Nawaz.

“After the city had a big hike in the metro fare, the owners of wagons, Suzukis, flying coaches and buses also decided not to remain behind. Preceding years saw a significant drop in transport fare but the recent rise in metro fare set a bad example making the entire transport system costly for a significant section of society,” says Sadaqat Ali.

“The advantages of a low transport fair for people are many. It eases the financial burden for different distances irrespective of the transport mode used and facilitates the travel whatever route and mode of transport they choose,” says Shabbir Hussain.

Zakir Abbas says: “Another element that is key to an effective public transport system is its use by the city residents. The policies of city authorities have encouraged the city to sprawl, thus expanding the travel distances. In this way, the city residents have been forced to spend more money on commute, as a single public transport cannot reach all parts of a city growing outward.”