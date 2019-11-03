close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
BR
Bureau report
November 3, 2019

Officials directed to take over LG assets

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: After the expiry of mandatory tenure of local governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 28, policy instructions were issued to field formations

deputy commissioners, assistant director LG & RDD and tehsil municipal officers for taking over of all assets including vehicles, offices, furniture/fixture by respective offices.

In order to ensure proper use and maintenance of these assets in a systematic manner to avoid unauthorised use and wastage of public resources, the competent authority has to approve the following mechanism for ensuring due diligence in the use of these assets.

A committee headed by deputy commissioner/administrator concerned, assisted by ADC (F&P), AD LG & RDD and motor vehicles examiner would examine the cases and make recommendations with justification to the Local Government Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allotment of these assets temporarily on case to case basis.

