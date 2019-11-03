IGP visits KP Bar Council

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Mohammad Naeem Khan visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Saturday.

The visit was stated to be the first one by any police chief since the bar was formed in 1973. The IGP met the chairman and other office-bearers of the bar and thanked them for inviting him. Mohammad Naeem Khan said that police and lawyer community enjoyed excellent relations.

The bar office-bearers pointed out some issues at the regional and district level and asked the IGP to appoint focal persons at the district level to coordinate with the lawyers.