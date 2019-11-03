Activities near airport funnel area banned

PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner has banned a number of activities in the funnel area of the airport.

A statement said that ban has been clamped on aerial firing, pigeon flying/kites flying, pigeon shops, use of high beams laser lights at any shop or advertisement site, which can be detrimental to landing of planes.

Anyone found violating this order shall be punished and the order shall remain enforced for three days unless modified or withdrawn.