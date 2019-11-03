Two women die in wall collapse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two women died when the wall of a house collapsed in Kukar village in the limit of Saddar Police Station, sources said.

Tasleem Bibi, wife of Abdul Latif, and Asia Bibi, wife of Muhammad Riaz, were renovating the wall of their house when it fell on them, and both of them were buried under the debris.

The sources said that hearing screams of children and family members, neighbours retrieved the women who had died of suffocation and injuries.

Meanwhile, a teenage motorcyclist, Haider Suleman, a resident of Khannu village, was killed and Muhammad Asif, hailing from Tank, injured when a speedy truck (LES-6116) hit their motorbike near KanoriAdda on Dera-Tank road. According to police, the truck driver escaped the scene. The incident took place in

Kulachi Police Station jurisdiction on Saturday. A case was registered against the unknown truck driver on the report of Muhammad Jahangir, father of the deceased. The injured was shifted to hospital.