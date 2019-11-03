First death anniversary marked: JUI-S for arrest of Maulana Sami’s killers

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq on Saturday deplored that the government could not bring the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq to justice even after one year.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the first death anniversary of Maulana Samiul Haq. Qari Umar Ali, Mufti GhulamurRahman, Maulana Syed Yousaf Shah, Maulana Abdul Qayyum and a large number of seminary students were present at the death anniversary ceremony.

It may be mentioned that religious scholar politician, Maulana Samiul Haq, to be around 82 years old, was assassinated by unidentified person(s) at his residence in Rawalpindi on November 2, last year. He had been stabbed to death multiple times. His driver and guard had gone outside in connection with some errand and when the two returned, they had found the Maulana lying in a pool of blood.

The identity of the attacker(s) and the motive behind his murder remained unknown. Maulana Hamidul Haq called upon the government to arrest the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq and award them exemplary punishment. Paying rich tributes to the JUI-S leader, he said that Maulana Samiul Haq had strived for the implementation of Sharia in the country.

He urged the party workers to hold events and seminars to highlight the services of late Maulana Samiul Haq. The JUI-S leader said the party would take forward the mission of the Maulana. “We will spare no effort to accomplish the mission of Maulana Samiul Haq,” he pledged.

Commenting on the prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir, he said though the Indian security forces were perpetrating atrocities in the valley, India would not be able to quell the resistance movement.

The Maulana said that his party was striving to unite all the countrymen. He demanded the government to give Maulana Samiul Haq the tile of Shaheed-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (peace be upon him) as he had strived throughout his life for Namoos-e-Risalat.

The JUI-S leader said that late Maulana Samiul Haq had rendered matchless services for the glory of Islam and did not budge from his principled stance on issues pertaining to the integrity of Pakistan.

Maulana Hamidul Haq added that anti-Islam forces were conspiring against Pakistan but said they would not be allowed to harm the country which was a citadel of Islam.