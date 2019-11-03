Govt upset about public protest: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said the government seems frustrated in handling the public protests against its failure to run the affairs of the country and it is losing ground against the opposition parties’ protest.

Talking to the media at Mansoora on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan should not make any delay if he had already decided to quit as his reluctance would turn the situation ugly and increase further chaos in the country. He said Imran Khan and his team had already destroyed the country’s economy.