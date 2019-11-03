Parents in capital jittery, won’t send children to school on Monday

Islamabad: Most of the residents of Islamabad have made up their mind not to send their children to school and college on Monday as well, due to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman's threat to march on the Prime Minister's House in the federal capital's Red Zone along with hundreds of workers.

The private educational institutions have closed their campuses since Thursday ahead of the arrival of the JUI-F's anti-government Azadi March in the city citing security concerns as the reason.

As the JUI-F workers have stayed along Kashmir Highway near Peshawar Morr, with the administration placing shipping containers on key roads, their leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has already warned that the marchers could enter the PM House to capture PM Imran Khan, will announce the next phase of protest tonight (Sunday).

The situation is tense in the city but the regulators for local schools and colleges haven't decided yet whether to close campuses tomorrow (Monday).

Parents are worried and said they would send their children to schools and colleges only after being satisfied with the law and order situation.

They feared trouble between the Azadi March participants and the police.

The parents said the government should relax them by announcing the closure of educational institutions until the Azadi March formally concluded.

"The containers placed on the roads across the city creates a sense of fear of violence among residents," Shahida Kamal, a housewife, said.

She asked both marchers and administration to exercise restraint and sort out issues by peaceful means instead of damaging public life and property.