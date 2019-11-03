close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Doctors, paramedics strike enters 21st day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

FAISALABAD: The strike of young doctors, paramedics and nurses on Saturday continued their strike for the 21st consecutive day against the MTI Act here.

The protesters also suspended the medical assistance to the children admitted to different wards of the hospitals. The protesters after closing down the OPDs, laboratories and operation theaters of Allied and other hospitals gathered on main road near front gates of the hospitals and staged a sit-in. They blocked the main Jail Road for many hours in protest.

The young doctors and paramedics vowed that they would continue their protest till acceptance of their demands.

