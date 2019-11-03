‘Pakistan best country for investment’

Islamabad: Pakistan is one of the best countries for investment and I am impressed with its natural and human resource potential which is outstanding, a renowned businessman said Saturday.

The recent signs of stability in the economy is encouraging which will lead to economic growth to become a developed nation soon, said noted Pakistani-American businessman Aslam Khan.

Aslam Khan, CEO of Falcon Holdings Management LLC who visited Pakistan and met top officials and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood said that he has planned to invest in hospitality and some other sectors offering good returns.

Talking to the former president of the Chamber of Small Traders Malik Nadeem Akhtar, he said that he has identified some villages close to the federal capital where people would be provided basic facilities free of cost to bring improvement in their lives.

Aslam Khan noted that Pakistan is a very important country which is a gateway to energy-rich Central Asian states, financially solid Gulf states and economically advanced Far Eastern countries.

There are many economic and business opportunities available in multiple sectors in Pakistan, ease of doing business has been improved and while special economic zones have everything to attract foreign investors, he said.

He observed that Pakistan is strategically located to become Asia’s premier trade, energy, and transport corridor and it will soon become a regional economic hub and a preferred destination for business, trade, and investment.

Pakistan’s investment policy trends have been consistent, with liberalization, deregulation, privatization, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstones, he noted.

He said that the outcome of his visit to Pakistan has remained very encouraging and his company will continue to explore more opportunities in Pakistan.

At the occasion, former president ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan is offering matchless incentives to investors which should not be missed.