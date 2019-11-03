close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Newly-wed man commits suicide over poverty

National

LAHORE: A 27-year-old newly-wed man committed suicide by shooting himself in temple in the Naulakha area Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Qasim of Yakki Gate, served as a security guard in a private college. He was depressed over poor domestic conditions. He ended his life at his workplace by shooting himself in his temple.

