MPs’ delegation emphasises on replicating Thar Coal project

SUKKUR: A delegation of senior parliamentarians, led by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Saturday, urged all the mega development projects, including CPEC should replicate Thar’s inclusive development model, being executed under the Public-Private Partnership venture.

While talking to media persons during a daylong visit to Thar Coal Block-II mining site, Mushahid, who also heads the Pak-China Institute, said Thar’s development model should be replicated across Pakistan for future projects. He said his forum will surely advocate and take up Thar’s development model as a replica, adding that the Thar Coal Block-II project plan is properly being executed through the Public-Private Partnership regime.

The delegation was briefed by the Chief Executive Officer of Engro Energy Limited, Ahsan Zafar Syed and Sindh Engro Coal Mining and Thar Foundation CEO, Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi, regarding up-to-date mining status. He added currently the production of Thar coal had reached 12,000 tons of coal per day, while power plant is generating 660MWs as per the indent.

Senator Krishan Kolhi, who belongs to Thar, said the Thar development model will change Pakistan’s face after changing the lives of local people. She said the women empowerment programs introduced by Thar Foundation is also an unmatched approach to resolve feminine issues. The delegation comprised senators Nauman Wazir, Sikandar Mendhro, Lt. Gen Abdul Qayyum, Rukhsana Zubairi, Krishan Kolhi, MNA Dr Sherza Kharal and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Human Rights, Veerji Kolhi and others.