November 3, 2019
Agencies
November 3, 2019

Munir Akram takes charge as Pakistan’s envoy to UN

Top Story

November 3, 2019

NEW YORK: Munir Akram took charge as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations on Saturday. Akram replaces outgoing ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi who served as Pakistan's envoy to the UN from 2015 to 2019.

Speaking to Geo News, Akram said he had taken charge of the post at a time when Pakistan was facing several challenges.

“Yes, I took charge morning of 1 Nov,” Akram told this correspondent. "I’m coming back to the UN post at a time when Pakistan faces imposing challenges in the East and the West. But challenges are always accompanied by opportunities,” he said. Akram, who has previously served at the same post from 2002 to 2008, would be stationed at the UN's New York headquarters. He specialises in multilateral diplomacy with considerable experience over the years at the UN's New York and Geneva chapters.

Akram studied at Karachi University and graduated with a Masters degree in Political Science and a Bachelors in Law.

