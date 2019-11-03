20 countries ask Google to ban most content

ISLAMABAD: Google received more than 115,000 requests for removal of content from governments around the world between July 2009 and July 2018. Using data from the search engine, UK internet-research site Comparitech analyzed all government content-removal requests received during that period, and ranked the countries by the number of requests made. Everyone has something they don’t want on Google — especially if they're politicians.

Every year, the search engine receives hundreds of requests from governments around the world requesting that content hosted on Google’s platforms — be it a blog post, YouTube video, or anything else — be removed. Those requests came in the form of court orders, written requests, and more.

Using Google data, UK internet-research site Comparitech logged all the 115,301 requests the search engine received between July 2009 and July 2018, and the reasons cited for the removal.

Most of the reasons these governments cited were related to national security and defamation, Google reported, adding that it assesses each request, but does not necessary comply with all of them. Following are the countries that made requests.

Pakistan — 292 requests, with more than half citing religious offenses.

The Netherlands — 304, with the most popular reason being privacy and security concerns.Australia — 393. The most popular reason was defamation.Thailand — 575, with the vast majority (94.96%) citing government criticism.China — 627, with most requests citing violence.Japan — 720, with more than three in four requests citing defamation. Argentina — 737. The most popular reason cited was violence.

Canada — 768. The most cited reason was fraud.

Spain — 1,065, with more than half of requests citing privacy and security concerns. Israel — 1,436. The majority of requests cited defamation.

Italy — 1,691. More than half of these requests cited defamation. South Korea — 2,098, the most cited concern being privacy and security.

France — 2,291. National security was the most popular reason cited. Germany — 3,197, with around half of those requests citing defamation. Britain — 3,894, with the most popular reason (almost 40%) being national security. India — 5,308. The most popular reason was defamation.

The US — 7,964. The most highly-cited reason was defamation. Turkey — 10,379. The most popular reason for content removal was defamation. Russia — 61,471, accounting for more than half of all content-removal requests Google has received from governments in nine years. The most popular reason cited was national security.