Russia investigates videos of children talking with gays

MOSCOW: Russian police said Saturday they had opened an investigation into “sexual violence” after a video series published online showed children talking with members of the LGBT community and other minorities.

The videos, on the “Real Talk” YouTube channel, featured interviews by children under 14 with homosexuals, a transvestite, a former porn actress and a female dwarf, according to Russian media reports. Published from last December onwards, they have since been deleted.

“Investigators have questioned the person responsible for these shoots” and were trying to identify the victims, said a statement from a Russian investigative committee. The videos showed “minors and children discussing various sexual matters with adults”, it said, describing some of the contents of the broadcasts as “destructive information”.

In Russia, the offence of “sexual violence” can carry a jail term of between 12 and 20 years. News website Meduza said that in one of the interviews a man who introduced himself as gay asked the children what they knew about homosexuality and explained to them that it was normal. The children in the video asked him how he discovered his sexuality and if he wanted to raise children.