US military officials meet with Kurdish forces

QAMISHLI: US military vehicles Saturday entered a Kurdish-held area in northeastern Syria and met with officials, AFP correspondents and a local source said, in the second such visit since an announced US pullout from the Turkish border area.
Beige-coloured armoured vehicles flying the American flag pulled up at the headquarters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces outside the city of Qamishli.
They also passed by the People´s Protection Units (YPG) who have spearheaded the SDF, and Kurdish security forces in the area.
Two days earlier, a similar US convoy was seen further east along the border, outside the town of Qahtaniyah, in an area they used to operate in before Washington announced a military pullout last month.
A US-led coalition has for years backed the SDF in fighting the Islamic State group, but the announcement of an American withdrawal triggered a deadly Turkish invasion against the Kurds on October 9.
A source who took part in one of the Kurdish-US meetings on Saturday said the Americans wanted to return to Qamishli.
“They´re coming to set up a major military post in Qamishli,” the source told AFP. The coalition declined to comment specifically on Saturday´s visit, but said the alliance continued to withdraw forces from northern Syria. It would relocate some troops to oil-rich eastern Syria to held stamp out remaining IS fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, says Washington also still has forces in a base near Rmeilan, a town further east along the border.
