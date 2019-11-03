Russian strike kills 6 civilians in Syria

BEIRUT: An air strike Saturday by key Damascus ally Russia killed six civilians including a child in the embattled opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a war monitor.

The strike hit the village of Jabala in the south of the Idlib region, taking the lives of all six from the same family, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, says it determines who carries out an air strike according to flight patterns, as well as aircraft and ammunition involved.

An AFP correspondent at the site of the strike saw rescue workers searching a mound of concrete rubble near a surviving olive tree.

Grasping the edges of a thick blanket, six men carried out a victim.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said it was the bloodiest such Russian air raid in two months since Moscow announced a truce for the surrounding area on August 31.

Since then, eight other civilians have been killed in Russian air strikes on different dates in the region, he said.

The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by the eight-year war, is controlled by Syria´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad´s forces launched a devastating military campaign against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and forcing more than 400,000 people to flee their homes.

But a ceasefire announced by the regime´s major backer Moscow has largely held since late August, though the Observatory says skirmishes persist.

On Friday, 23 regime fighters, as well as 11 jihadists and allied rebels, were killed in clashes on the western edges of the Idlib region.

Assad last week said Idlib was the main front remaining to end the civil war, as he made his first trip since 2011 to visit troops in the region.

He spoke as his forces were deploying in Kurdish-majority areas to the east of Idlib to help stave off a deadly Turkish offensive.

Syria´s war has killed 370,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-Assad protests.

Turkey to send back foreign IS fighters: The Turkish government said on Saturday it would send foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria back to their countries of origin, despite the unwillingness of notably Europe states to take them in.

“We are not going to keep them until the end of time,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters. “We´re not a hotel for Daesh,” he said, using another name for Islamic State.

He said Turkey would hold captured foreign fighters “for some time. After that we´ll send them back to their countries”.

Soylu said EU countries including the Netherlands and Britain had stripped some of the fighters of their nationality to prevent Ankara from sending them home.

“They found an easy solution,” he said. “They say ´I took his nationality away, it´s your problem now´. That´s unacceptable in our view, that´s totally irresponsible. What do you want me to do with your terrorist?”

Turkey last month launched an offensive in north-eastern Syria against a Kurdish militia Turkey has branded “terrorists”, but which was at the forefront in the fight against Islamic State with the backing of Western governments. As part of the offensive, Turkey took Islamic State members into custody who had previously been held by the Kurds.

Others are said to have escaped from Syrian prisons in the chaos of the offensive.

The Turkish government regularly calls on European countries to repatriate their nationals belonging to Islamic State, but many governments are dragging their feet, fearing a public backlash and security problems.