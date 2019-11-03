Macron comments on ‘clandestine’ workers provoke anger in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Bulgaria on Saturday said it would summon France´s ambassador to Sofia on Monday after comments about immigration by French President Emmanuel Macron sparked outrage.

Ambassador Florence Robine would be asked for an explanation of the remarks in which Macron spoke of “clandestine networks of Bulgarians and Ukrainians”, Ivan Dimov, an advisor to Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, said.

Zaharieva had also asked Bulgaria´s ambassador to Paris Angel Cholakov to hand in a protest note to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris.

“In my opinion this statement is insulting for the Bulgarian community there (in France),” Zaharieva told the private bTV television. The row comes after an interview in this week´s edition of the French magazine Valeurs Actuelles. Ukraine summoned France´s ambassador to Kiev on Friday for an explanation with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry later stating on its website that the ambassador said Macron´s words were taken out of context. In the interview, Macron said that he favoured legal quota-based migration to illegal workers adding that he preferred to have migrants from Guinea or Ivory Coast who worked in a legal way rather than “clandestine networks of Bulgarians and Ukrainians”.