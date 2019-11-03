Latest News
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Today's Paper
Sun November 03, 2019
View Newspaper
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
e-paper
Sun November 03, 2019
Magazines
View all Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
YOU
US
Writer's Archive
View all Writers
search
CN
.
Sun Nov 03, 2019
Home
Latest
Videos
Pakistan
Sports
World
Business
Entertainment
Fact Check
Technology
Health
Oped
Opinion
Newspost
Editorial
Writer's Archive
City News
Karachi
Islamabad
Lahore
Peshawar
Magazines
Instep
Money Matters
<
YOU
US
search
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now!
retry
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
add
The News
to homescreen
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app
Got it!
Print Story
X
Print Story
November 3, 2019
Home
Today's Paper
World
World
November 3, 2019
Listen
Latest News
JUI-F Sit-in Causes Serious Disruption To Life In Twin Cities, Poses Security Risks
Charged Up: This Picture Of Azadi March Protesters Is Breaking The Internet
Fazl Threatens To Shut Down Country As Ultimatum Expires
Bangladesh Check India To 148-6 In Pollution-hit T20
Govt's Negotiating Committee Makes Important Decision Regarding Azadi March
Djokovic Cruises Past Shapovalov To Fifth Bercy Title
Nadal´s Late-season Injury Jinx Strikes Again
PML-N Huddle To Discuss Post-Azadi March Scenario Tomorrow
Brexit Figurehead Farage Will Not Run To Become MP
Apple Asks US To Waive Tariffs On Chinese-made Watches, IPhone Parts, AirPods
Azadi March: Live Updates
Topstory
Govt-opp deadlock deepens
Fazl says agreement with government has ended
Firdous asks Fazl to desist from making state institutions controversial
Merkel terms IOK situation not good
20 countries ask Google to ban most content
View more...
see all opinions
Opinion
Khalid Bhatti
Democracy and street protest - Part - I
Ghazi Salahuddin
Mirror, mist and mystery
Zaigham Khan
Maulana on high octane
Dr Farrukh Saleem
Purchasing power
Joe Macaron
What next for Lebanon?
see all opinions
Newspost
Problems with the PSM
Calling in the car
No more games
Teenage stress
Where's the metro?
View more...
see all opinions
Editorial
Across the border
Islamabad standoff
Defining terror
View more...
see all opinions
National
Pak exports up by 6pc, imports down by 17pc in October 2019
PPP against sit-in, resignation from parliament
Rana Sana’s judicial remand extended till 16th
Fatima Bhutto senses political vacuum in Pakistan
‘Go Nawaz Go’ chants echo at Azadi March
View more...
see all opinions
World
Iraqi security forces clash with anti-govt protesters
Eastern German city declares ‘Nazi emergency’
Iran says cooperation plan sent to Gulf neighbours
Turkey to send back foreign IS fighters
Ghost towns emerge from toxic mud of Brazil mining disaster
View more...
see all opinions
Sports
New-look Pakistan look to stop rampant Australia
Today’s Fixture
Pak women thrash Bangladesh by 29 runs
Ankle injury rules Denly out of T20 series
‘Germany, Netherlands junior hockey teams to tour Pakistan’
View more...
see all opinions
Business
Pakistan-India trade volume falls 51pc in Q1
SECP unveils rules to revive sick units
Saudi prince seen formally launching Aramco IPO today
Comment
FBR pursues bank accountholders holding government securities
View more...
see all opinions
Karachi
Sindh plans e-networking system for land-holding agencies
Father of six bitten by stray dog awaiting painful death at JPMC
Father, son shot dead in Quaidabad
Article 140-A is key to resolving Karachi’s issues, says Sattar
PTI chief organiser visits Karachi to settle differences over party’s reorganisation
View more...
see all opinions
Lahore
Asking elected PM to resign unconstitutional, says Buzdar
Newlywed man commits suicide over poverty
Student released after ransom payment
Security for witnesses in Christian couple lynching case ordered
Recognition of Lahore in Unesco literature welcomed
View more...
see all opinions
Islamabad
Metro bus suspension irks commuters
Parents jittery, won’t send kids to school on Monday
Unpaid teachers to boycott exam duty
105 acres land allocated for graveyards in capital
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi begin
View more...
see all opinions
Peshawar
First death anniversary marked: JUI-S for arrest of Maulana Sami’s killers
Injured grey wolf shifted to Peshawar after initial treatment
Peace bikers rally reaches Peshawar
Police launch campaign to curb honour killings in Kohistan
WSSP chief inspects water & cleanliness services
View more...
see all opinions
More From World
Iraqi security forces clash with anti-govt protesters
Eastern German city declares ‘Nazi emergency’
Iran says cooperation plan sent to Gulf neighbours
Turkey to send back foreign IS fighters
Ghost towns emerge from toxic mud of Brazil mining disaster
US mly calls on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria
13 dead in car bomb in Syria border town
Iran unveils new anti-American murals on walls of former US embassy
‘Asia must quit ‘coal addiction’
Thai cave reopens for visitors after Wild Boars rescue
Israel eyes Lebanon protests closely
Republican surge due to impeachment, says Trump