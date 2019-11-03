Preston report Stoke over ‘illegal’ Neil approach

LONDON: Preston reported Championship rivals Stoke to the English Football League for an “illegal approach” to hire their manager Alex Neil on Saturday. Stoke are keen to bring in Neil to replaced the sacked Nathan Jones and reports at the weekend claimed he is their number one target. That has infuriated Preston, who said in a club statement: “Stoke City Football Club have not been given permission to speak our contracted manager Alex Neil. “As a result of the reports that were made this lunchtime, there are now no circumstances under which Stoke City would be given permission to speak to Alex Neil. Neil led Norwich to promotion to the Premier League in 2015, but the Scot was sacked in 2017 before joining Preston in July that year. Preston started the weekend in second place in the Championship ahead of Sunday’s trip to Charlton, while Stoke are languishing in the relegation zone.