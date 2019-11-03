FM, CM, Governor attend Ashiq’s funeral

LAHORE: The elite of city Saturday attended the funeral of Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, son of former Governor Punjab Saddiq Hussain Qureshi, here at Lahore Polo Club ground. Ashiq Qureshi, a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan, breathed his last following a cardiac arrest and will now be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Multan. Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maolana Abdul Khabir Azad led the Namaz-e-janaza which was attended by Federal Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Zahid Hamid, POA President Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan, ex chairman PCB Shaheryar Khan, ex-manager Azher Zaidi, ICC umpire Aleem Dar Kh Nadeem Ahmed, Intikhab Alam, Mujahid Hameed, Col Mujahid Tareen, Pervaiz Jamil, Test player Ashraf Ali, Manzoor Elahi, Fawad Ijaz Khan, Rizwan Nisar, Aftab Qurshi, Mohsin Qurshi, Hammad Maqbool, PCB umpire M Waqas, Amer Ilyas Butt, M Saleem Khan, Bahzad Anwar and many other names from cricket board, veterans cricket and social sector were there. Nawab Ashiq Qureshi was deeply involved in cricket development and welfare of players. He was one of founding members of SKMT and PTI. Quran khawani for his eternal peace will be held on Sunday at National Cricket Academy.