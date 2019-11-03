Umpire Ahsan new owner of T20 matches world record

LAHORE: Pakistan’s senior cricket umpire Ahsan Raza broke the world record of most T20 International matches at Dubai on Saturday.

Ahsan clinched the coveted distinction when he appeared in the field to officiate his 47th T20 International match during the final clash of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between Netherlands and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Ahsan replaced fellow countryman ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar, who has so far stood in 46 matches, at the top of T20 Int’l umpires’ match list. It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned umpire Aleem Dar has also reached on the brink of two distinguished feats of his international umpiring career.

Aleem levelled retired West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor’s record of most Test matches on August 15, 2019 during the second Test match of Ashes series 2019 at Lord’s. It is to be noted here that Aleem is also on verge of breaking most ODIs world record. He has so far featured in 206 ODI matches and requires only four matches to go beyond South African Rudi Koertzen’s mark of 209 ODI matches. It is expected that Aleem Dar will bag both the above-mentioned records in the coming months and become the umpire with most number of Test and ODI matches.

Ahsan, who also has officiated 33 ODIs during his 9-year international umpiring career, made his debut as a first-class umpire in 2006. He launched his T20 international umpiring career in a match of Pakistan and South Africa at Abu Dhabi in 2010. Ahsan Raza, who appeared in 21 first-class matches as a wicketkeeper-batsman, has special love affair with UAE officiating 31 T20 matches out of 47 in this country. Ahsan has got nine matches in the just concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament in UAE.

List of leading T20 Int’l umpires

Umpires Span Matches

Ahsan Raza (Pak) 2010-19 47

Aleem Dar (Pak) 2009-19 46

IJ Gould (Eng) 2006-16 37

S George (SA) 2010-19 36

RJ Tucker (Aus) 2009-16 35

Shozab Raza (Pak) 2012-19 34

SJA Taufel (Aus) 2007-12 34

NJ Llong (Eng) 2005-16 32

RSA Palliyaguruge (SL) 2011-18 32

Sharfuddoula (BD) 2011-19 30

REJ Martinesz (SL) 2010-18 29

Sarika Prasad (Sngpr) 2008-16 29

RR Wimalasiri (SL) 2013-19 27

SJ Davis (Aus) 2007-14 26

M Erasmus (SA) 2006-16 26

BB Pradhan (Nep) 2012-19 26

S Ravi (Ind) 2011-19 26

JS Wilson (WI) 2012-18 26

GO Brathwaite (WI) 2012-19 25

BF Bowden (NZ) 2005-16 24

AK Chaudhary (Ind) 2013-19 24

AT Holdstock (SA) 2011-19 24

Asad Rauf (Pak) 2007-12 23

JD Cloete (SA) 2010-16 23

HDPK Dharmasena (SL) 2009-16 22

RA Kettleborough (Eng) 2009-16 22

CM Brown (NZ) 2017-19 21

RB Tiffin (Zim) 2010-18 21

CB Gaffaney (NZ) 2010-16 20

BNJ Oxenford (Aus) 2006-16 20.