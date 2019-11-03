Proud Mapimpi reflects on long journey to WC glory

YOKOHAMA, Japan: An emotional Makazole Mapimpi said he had come a “long way” after the winger became the first South African to score a Rugby World Cup final try during the Springboks’ 32-12 triumph over England on Saturday. South Africa’s two previous World Cup successes, against New Zealand in 1995 and England in 2007, had seen them kick all their points. But the 29-year-old Sharks star wrote a new chapter in his already remarkable career by putting South Africa clear with a fine try in the 66th minute after he chipped ahead and then received the ball back from centre Lukhanyo Am.