Brutus Cup main attraction today

LAHORE: The Brutus Cup is the main race from among six features of the winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club for Sunday, the 3rd November.

As par acceptances with order of running there are five Sialkot Plate races other than the cup event. And all the plate races are of 1000 metres distance and are also of class VII but of different divisions. As of the cup race, it is of 1200 metres distance and is of class VI with entries of a dozen selected thoroughbreds. The racecourse will ignite at 1.00 pm while the cup race is expected to be held at around 3.20 pm.

Meanwhile on the sidelines of the races, the newly elected stewards of the LRC will also decide the new chairman from among Tariq Aziz and Syed Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood Shah.

The two aspiring candidates had a dead heat in their chairman’s seat selection and now the stewards will look out for a middle way out or a re-election. In the day’s first race favourite for win is Bet Of The Day, place Artghal and fluke Goloo Prince while other in the run are Beach Beauty, Bano, Royal Runner, Naveed Choice, Zil Prince, Only Jutt and Lovely Poma. Second race favourite for win is Double O Seven, place Heart’s Cry and fluke Chan Punjabi while other in the run are Hadi Princess, It’s Me, Mr Brown, Faizi Choice, Turab Prince, Kashmiri Fighter, Jalpana Prince, Hip Man and She. Third race favourite for win is Hamayoon Choice, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Silken Black while other in the run are Nice Moon, Ishaq Prince, Wahab Choice, Chamak, Tell Me, Madiha, Khadim, Dancing Beauty, Mehrbani, Dil De Ruba and Golden Stamp. Fourth race favourite for win is Baland-o-Bala, place Safdar Princess and fluke Double Action while other in the run are Prince of Lion, Sajju Star, Sheba, Big Foot, Student, Encounter Specialist, Lala Rukh, User, Shahbaz Choice, Red Boy and Full Moon. Fifth Brutus Cup race favourite for win is Rain Bird, place Costa Rica and fluke JF Thunder while other in the run are Jabbar Prince, Warrior’s Charge, Collector, Your Flame In lite, Bet Fair, Amazing Runner, Mera Bhakkar, Miss World and Me Raqsam. Sixth race favourite for win is Dazzling, place Tiger Jet and fluke Salam-e-Dera while other in the run are Moman Princess, Rashk-e-Qamar, Natalia, Madhuri Dixit, Jan-e-Fida and One Four Seven.