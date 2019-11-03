Master Paints clinch subsidiary final

LAHORE: Master Paints defeated Remington Pharma/Guard Group 5-4 to win the subsidiary final in the Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

Today (Sunday), the main final will be played between Diamond Paints and Adisseo at the same venue. President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will grace the final as chief guest. The club officials, sponsors, foreign players, families and polo enthusiasts will also be present on the occasion. In the subsidiary final, from Master Paints, Babar Monnoo hammered a hat-trick while Rodrick struck two.

From Remington Pharma/Guard Group, Taimur Ali Malik slammed in a hat-trick and Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar scored one. In the 5th/6th position match, Barry’s outlasted Newage/Pebble Breakers by 5-2. From Barry’s Mian Iftikhar

Hussain and Andy Cork converted a brace each while Leenah Barry contributed one. From Newage/Pebble Breakers, Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa and Nick Guard struck one goal each.