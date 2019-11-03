Six matches decided in Premier Super League

LAHORE: Six matches were decided in the Premier Super League as Descon, Allied Bank, Netsol, UCS, Abacus and Jazz registered victories on their round matches.

In the first match played at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Netsol beat Stewart by 7 wickets. Stewart scored 118 runs in the first inning. Atif Nauman made 20 runs and Junaid Jamshed took 4 wickets. Netsol chased the target for loss of three wickets. Khurram Bilal made 42 runs and Saleem Haider got one wicket. Junaid Jamshed awarded man of the match.

In the second match at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Allied Bank beat CGA by 38 runs. Rizwan Aslam awarded man of the match.

In the first match played at Cricket Centre, Abacus beat Novamed by 12 runs. Captain of Abacus Sohail Sikander awarded man of the match in his innings of 38 runs.

In the second match played at Cricket Center, Descon beat ICI by 7 wickets. ICI got all out on 120 in first inning. Waqas Mir scored 50 runs whereas Baber Ali got four and Waseem William got three wickets. Descon chased a given target on loss of 3 wickets. Rana Tahir made 34 runs whereas Nadeem Abbas and Yasir Randhawa got one wicket. Babar Ali awarded man of the match on his brilliant bowling..

In the first match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, UCS beat DPS by 5 runs with Naik Muhammad emerging as man of the match. In the second match played at Race Course Cricket Ground, Jazz beat Akzonobel by 24 runs. Ijaz Baloch awarded man of the match.