Man Utd blown off course again

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom: Manchester United’s mini-revival came to a crashing halt as Josh King’s strike on the stroke of half-time earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win in treacherous weather conditions on England’s south coast. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had not won away from home since March until 10 days ago, but three consecutive wins on the road at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea to book a place in the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek hinted at a turning point for the Norwegian. Instead, the failings that have characterised their season were back in evidence as a lack of goal threat and one moment of slack defending inflicted a fourth Premier League defeat in 11 games. The visitors had started the brighter as both sides struggled to cope in the howling wind and rain. Daniel James whistled a long-range effort just wide, whilst Anthony Martial saw appeals for a penalty waved away. Bournemouth struck their decisive blow just before the break when King, who started his career in England at United after being recommended to Alex Ferguson by Solskjaer, came back to haunt his former employers.