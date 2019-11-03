‘Perfect fitness key to produce positive results’

LAHORE: Top level fitness and right techniques played key role in producing positive results in every sport; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Saturday.

Aulakh stressed upon Punjab’s coaches and trainers to focus on fitness and sports techniques of players on the eve of 33rd edition of National Games being staged at Peshawar. “Perfect fitness and right techniques are key ingredients for success in every field and that’s the reason all the coaches of Punjab contingent have been issued strict instructions to keep the male and female players in perfect physical shape,” he maintained.

Aulakh expressed his hope that Punjab players will offer best performances in all disciplines of National Games. “We have organized several sports events in recent past to keep the form and fitness of our players in perfect shape and we are quite confident that our athletes will clinch good number of medals in the National Games,” he added. The camp training of Punjab’s different teams remained continue on Saturday for the preparation of 33rd edition of National Games. The camps of basketball, table tennis, badminton, karate, taekwondo and volleyball teams are under way at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, athletics, boxing and rugby camps at Punjab Stadium while the hockey camp is in progress at National Hockey Stadium.