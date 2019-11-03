close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
AFP
November 3, 2019

Motorbike rider dies after Sepang mishap

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2019

SEPANG, Malaysia: An Indonesian motorbike rider competing in a tournament to promote young talent died Saturday after an accident at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia, officials said, triggering tributes from the racing community.

Afridza Munandar, 20, was involved in the incident on turn 10 in the first lap of the race which took place after qualifying for Sunday’s MotoGP, they said.

Reports said he was involved in a crash with another rider. The race, part of the Asia Talent Cup, was red-flagged following the accident and then cancelled. He received medical treatment by the side of the track and was then taken by helicopter to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, MotoGP said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and those at the hospital, Munandar sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter,” it said.

Munandar notched up two wins, two second place and two third place finishes this season and had been set to fight for the championship this weekend. After 10 races, he was third in the Asia Talent Cup standings with 142 points. The cup seeks to promote the careers of young riders, and is designed as a stepping stone onto the world stage.

