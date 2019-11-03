close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Pioneer beaten

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

LAHORE: Sher Shah club beat Pioneer Club by nine wickets in the opening match of Ist Captain Rashid Minhas Shaheed Best-of-3 T20 series at Sher Shah ground on Saturday. Secretary Pioneer Club Sohail Javed Butt informed that opening ceremony was performed by Dr Abid president Shershah club and Agha Amjad Ali president Eden Abad club.

Scores: Pioneer club 120-9 in 20 overs (Nadeem Javed Butt 60 not out, Kh Abid 20, M Salman 10. Arslan Ahmed 3-30, 3-40. Sher Shah Club achieved the target in 17.2 overs for one wicket loss (Ashfaq 53 not out, Sabir Ali 42 not out. Taha Ahmed took 1-30).

