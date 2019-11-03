Pak women beat BD team in first ODI

LAHORE: Pakistan women carried their T20 form into the 50-over format to undo the resistance put forward by visiting Bangladesh team in the first of the two-match ODI rubber here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan ladies that had already sealed the T20 series 3-0, claimed a 29 runs victory against fighting tigresses from Bangal to take a 1-0 lead.

Pakistan, after opting to bat, managed 215 all-out in 48.5 overs, thanks to Nahida Khan’s half-century.

The opener scored 68 runs off 97 balls, hitting seven fours, and stitched a crucial 61-run partnership for the third-wicket with captain Bismah Maroof (39 off 43) over the course of her stay at the crease.

Pakistan got off to a slow start and had only 59 runs on the board when they lost their first wicket – Sidra Amin, who scored 21 runs from 67 balls – in 20.3 overs.

That they were able to post a defensible total was due to a late surge by Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz.

Omaima scored 29 runs from 27 balls, hitting four fours, while Aliya, batting at six, scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 112.

Aliya’s 33-ball stay at the crease was studded with three fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam stretched her impressive form into the one-day leg of the tour as she was the highest wicket-taker in the innings with three for 44.

Panna Ghosh and Nahida Akter picked up two wickets each for 12 and 15 runs, bowling two and three maidens respectively.

Bangladesh stuttered right from the beginning in their run-chase and had their three batters back in the pavilion inside the first 10 overs. Sana Mir made inroads in her first over, the second of the innings, with the wicket of Murshida Khatun (four off nine) and trapped Sanjida Islam LBW for duck in the second.

When debutant Sadia Iqbal accounted for Sharmin Akhter’s wicket in the penultimate ball of the 10th over, Bangladesh had lost their third wicket with only 41 runs on the board.

Nigar Sultana’s half-century instilled hope in Bangladesh’s chase.

But when she lost her wicket in the 47th over off Sana’s bowling, Pakistan had firmly gripped the match as Bangladesh required 40 off 21 balls.

Nigar hit four fours and a six and was Bangladesh’s top-scorer with 58 runs off 77 balls.

Sana’s three for 49 was the best in the innings, while Diana Baig and Sadia Iqbal picked up two wickets each for 43 and 38 runs.

For her exploits with the bat, Nahida bagged the player of the match award.

The second ODI will be played on 4 November at Gaddafi Stadium.

Scores in brief: Pakistan women 215 all-out, 48.5 overs (Nahida Khan 68, Bismah Maroof 39, Aliya Riaz 37, Omaima Sohail 29, Sidra Amin 21; Jahanara Alam 3-44, Panna Ghosh 2-12, Nahida Akter 2-15)

Bangladesh women 186 all-out, 47.4 overs (Nigar Sultana 58, Rumana Ahmed 28, Fargana Hoque 27, Salma Khatun 20, Sharmin Akhter 20; Sana Mir 3-49, Nashra Sandhu 2-28, Sadia Iqbal 2-38, Diana Baig 2-43).