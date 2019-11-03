Munir takes charge as Pak envoy to UN

NEW YORK: Munir Akram took charge as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations on Saturday. Akram replaces outgoing ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi who served as Pakistan’s envoy to the UN from 2015 to 2019. Speaking to Geo News, Akram said he had taken charge of the post at a time when Pakistan was facing several challenges.

“Yes, I took charge morning of 1 Nov,” Akram told this correspondent. “I’m coming back to the UN post at a time when Pakistan faces imposing challenges in the East and the West. But challenges are always accompanied by opportunities,” he said.