Injured over minor issue

LAHORE: A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his brother were shot at and injured over a minor issue in the Lorri Adda police precincts on Saturday.

The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

The victims were sitting at a mobile phone shop when the accused, Kaka Butt, Khurram Butt and Mujahid Butt, approached them and opened fire at them. As a result, the victims received bullet injuries.

Police later reached the scene and collected evidence.

Police said the accused had exchanged harshwords over a minor issue with the victims on Friday and attacked them on Saturday.

HELD OVER FIRING: Kahna police Saturday arrested a boy within two hours of a video clip going viral on the social media, showing him firing shots into the air.

A case has also been registered against the boy, identified as Ahmad, a resident of Valencia Town. The weapon has also been recovered from him.

The DIG has announced a cash prize for the police team which arrested the accused swiftly.