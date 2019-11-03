Don’t drag someone’s father into political debate, says Mian Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday regretted the remarks of Punjab Information Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal about grandfather of Asfandyar Wali Khan and father of Maulana Fazalur Rehman, saying late elders should not be discussed. Talking to media persons along with the JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal here after the meeting of opposition’s Rahbar Committee, Mian Iftikhar said someone’s father must not be dragged into a political debate. He asked why the government was not worried about Kashmir when it was moving ahead with Kartarpur opening, saying that such measures should also be taken at Pak-Afghan border. “The government accuses us of putting behind-the-scenes Kashmir issue and itself opening Kartarpur Corridor," he said.