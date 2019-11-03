Asfandyar’s grandfather wished not to be buried in Pakistan: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aslam Iqbal has said the grandfather of ANP leader Asfandyar Wali, who is standing beside Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the container, wished not to be buried in Pakistan

Talking to the media at a function on Saturday, he said Mehmood Khan Achakzai is also on Maulana’s container despite that he represented a neighbouring country and is working on the agenda to annex tribal areas into some parts of Afghanistan to constitute a new province. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is working on the agenda to protect money launderers and divert public attention from the vital Kashmir issue. He said Fazl has become a campaigner for destroying Pakistan’s image in the world. He is working on the agenda to put Kashmir issue at the backburner, put country into FATF blacklist, improve his own economic condition and protect money launderers.

To a question, he reminded that the father of Fazl had expressed gratitude that his party was not among those involved in the ‘sin’ of creating Pakistan. He said Imran Khan had once predicted that all the corrupt in the country would get together against him, and this prophecy has come true. He termed Maulana’s demand for resignation from Imran a ‘wild dream’, saying that the PTI came into power through public votes and nobody could ask him to resign since the entire nation is standing behind Imran. Aslam said Maulana and his team is violating an agreement with the government’s negotiation team and is trying to create chaos in the country. He recalled that when the PTI staged sit-in in Islamabad some years back, its agenda was realizing justice for people. He claimed that PTI government has facilitated the opposition parties in reaching Islamabad, whereas the then government had resisted the PTI from reaching Islamabad.

He told a questioner that Maulana is trying to terrorize the government through armed groups leading his march. He warned that if someone tries to take law into his own hands, the government will deal them with according to the law.