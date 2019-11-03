Firdous asks Fazl not to make institutions controversial

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday Pakistan’s institutions were guarantor of the defence and security of the motherland.

In a series of tweets, she emphasised that dragging them (institutions) into the politics for sordid political interests was both regrettable and reprehensible as well. She advised the Maulana not to take revenge of not being in the corridors of power from Pakistan and its people.

“From day one, the Maulana has one-point agenda that either he be made part of the government or the system be wrapped up,” she tweeted. She said the people and national security institutions had rendered immense sacrifices for peace in the country. She contended that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not further the agenda of the country's enemies through his politics of anarchy by trying to make the state institutions controversial.

Dr. Awan said that the ‘Kings of Corruption’, who could not see beyond their personal interests, were using Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their own motives, advising the Maulana not to become a tool in the hands of these corrupt elements, who were the characters behind Memogate, DawnLeaks I and II. She emphasised that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not blemish the emerging positive face of the country through his militia group and hoisting of Taliban flags in the protest march.

Dr. Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a deep association with Pakistan and was the real son of the soil and a national hero.

She, however, lamented that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had committed treason with the ideology of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and undermined her sacrifice in the war against terrorism by participating in the gathering of an armed group, who carried flags of Taliban.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said five families were on container attacking state of Pakistan to seek rule for their children.

She said, "If we think, those five families are on the container who ruled the country forever." The families of Mufti Mehmood, Achakzai, Wali Khan, Bhutto and Sharif ruled the country, she added. She said now they were attacking the state of Pakistan for gaining rule for their children.