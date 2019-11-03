Govt unmoved as doctors strike enters 24th day

LAHORE : The Grand Health Alliance’s strike in government hospitals entered the 24th day on Saturday, which multiplied the miseries of poor patients both physically and financially.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals have boycotted duties in indoor wards besides continuing withdrawal of services from Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Operation Theatres (OTs) and Central Laboratories for all elective procedures against the enforcement of the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019. They termed the MTI Act an attempt to privatise public sector hospitals in the province.

Thousands of patients are being deprived of treatment of minor operations, consultation, diagnosis and treatment of their ailments and injuries on a daily basis, while the worst hit were those who had been traveling from far-off districts to reach the mega teaching institutions only to be disappointed due to lack of availability of required treatment in hospitals.

However, an extraordinary rush of patients and their attendants has been witnessed in emergency wards of all hospitals, where consultation services are also being offered to OPD patients. Several patients have to go to private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on the poor patients.

The government has made no efforts to engage the Grand Health Alliance to bring all stakeholders to the table to negotiate a mutually agreed way out to resolve this issue.

research: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-fareed Zafar has lauded efforts of neuro doctors of Lahore General Hospital for latest global research.

He appreciated the participation of LGH/PINS doctors in research undertook in 29 countries simultaneously and reached the conclusion that in cases of head injuries immediate injection is required within two hours which can save the life of the patient. He congratulated Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, under whom supervision experiences were made on 2500 patients in LGH and the latest research has been finalized. He said the research would not only help doctors but also assist the general public in saving their lives.

Inter practical exam centre relocated: In the wake of the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has relocated a practical examination centre in Nankana Sahib.

The practical portion of the ongoing intermediate supplementary examination 2019 will start from Nov 7. A BISE spokesperson said owing to the celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak the practical lab to conduct exam at Government Guru Nanak Degree College, Nankana Sahib, had been shifted to Government College, Shahkot, in the same district. The candidates have also been issued revised roll number slips in this regard. Nankana Sahib district falls in the jurisdiction of BISE, Lahore.