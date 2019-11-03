Workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs concludes

LAHORE : A five-day residential creative business training programme titled Pakistan’s Creative Future held at Beaconhouse National University’s (BNU’s) Tarogil Campus has concluded.

According to a press release, the programme, a tripartite partnership between BNU, the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) was customised to the needs of 12 aspiring entrepreneurs in the cultural and creative industries.

The participants worked on case studies taken directly from successful Pakistani businesses in film and media, performing arts, game design and advertising.

The trainings were delivered by Beaconhouse National University faculty, along with local and international experts, including Andrew Senior, an expert in creative economy, who has been working with UNESCO, in Pakistan since 2015.

The Republic of Korea’s Ken Roh, co-founder of WELT, also provided participants with insight on how to develop their business.

The 12 participants selected through an open call for applications were a diverse group that included four women, seven men and one transgender.

The mean age of participants was 31 years, ranging between 24 years and 39 years, who came from across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan (some from less urbanized cities such as Chitral, Bhakkar and Nawabshah).

The programme is part of UNESCO’s Korea Funds-in-Trust project, which is focused on the development of the creative industries.

It is actively supporting sustainable creative industries and enhancing skills and professional networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Its objective is to create a training methodology, sensitive to local needs that respond to the potential of Pakistan’s growing economy.

The programme empowers young creative entrepreneurs, promotes participatory policymaking for the culture sector and integrates culture in the national sustainable development agenda and in international cultural cooperation.