Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

App for domestic workers

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

LAHORE : The Punjab Employees Social Security has introduced android application “Domestic Workers Registration App” for the registration of domestic workers.

Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Saqib Manan has played a vital role in the preparation of the android app.

Ensuring domestic servants their fundamental rights is the foremost responsibility of the state. An awareness campaign is being launched in the province to ensure registration of domestic workers by their employers. This application can easily be downloaded from Play Store.

