Sun Nov 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

Student released after ransom payment

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2019

LAHORE : A matric student was released after his father paid Rs 6million ransom to his kidnappers.

The student, Hassan Raza, was kidnapped from the Manga Mandi area. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 10million ransom for his safe return. His family negotiated with the kidnappers who released him after receiving Rs 6 million ransom.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have detained a suspect in this regard.

Man dies: A 27-year-old man was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Chung area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Azhar. He was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit him near Shahpur Kanjran, resulting in his death. Police handed over the body to his family and impounded the tractor-trolley.

road accident: A man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, a few hours after he was hit by a speeding car in the Naseerabad area.

The deceased has been identified as Shahbaz of Walton Road. He was passing through the Naseerabad area on a bike when a speeding car hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

