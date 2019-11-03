Asking elected PM to resign unconstitutional, says Buzdar

Ag APP

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that asking for resignation of an elected prime minister is unconstitutional and illegal. He said that efforts of marchers would end in smoke.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that rejected elements were taking revenge for their failures from people by hindering the journey of progress and development.

He said that negative agenda of such elements would remain unsuccessful.

He said those who were doing politics on non-issues would face humiliation.

Those who wasted time of the nation and the country would be held answerable for the looted national resources during their regimes, the CM said, adding that for the first time in Pakistan's history a transparent government was setting new records of public welfare.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the progress and prosperity would definitely be achieved, the CM hoped.

He said that enlightened people were not taking part in any protests.

In a democratic system, parliament is the best forum for resolving political issues rather than taking to the streets. The opposition should express political maturity, Usman Buzdar said, adding that those who were trying to destabilise the country had no agenda of public welfare.

The chief minister said that Pakistanis wanted to make progress. Politics of destruction is not in favour of the country, he added.

People have rejected negative politics of agitations and falsehood, he said, adding that these elements had started working against the country when it was heading in the right direction due to tireless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The undemocratic attitude of the opposition would give a bad impression to the world about Pakistan, concluded the CM.

Locusts: Usman Buzdar on Saturday took notice of Locusts attack in the areas of Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh.

He directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to protect crops from the attack.

He said spray must be carried out for instant killing of Locusts. Usman Buzdar said that aerial spray must be kept in focus to deal with the Locust, adding that surveillance should be conducted on a daily basis to control the Locusts attack.

He also directed the relevant authorities to run a campaign in a scientific manner to protect crops from Locusts. He said field officers must perform their duties in an efficient manner, whereas, the relevant departments should stay vigilant. He said a control room should be set up so that the situation could be monitored round the clock. deaths: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of deaths of newborns at Jhang District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital during the last seven days and sought a report from the provincial health minister and primary and secondary health secretary.

He also order the authorities concerned to constitute a high-level committee to probe the matter and submit a report in this regard after holding a comprehensive investigation. He said that legal action should be initiated against those responsible for the deaths. The CM said that the incidents were highly deplorable. He also expressed sorrow and grief with the bereaved families.