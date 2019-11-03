close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
AFP
November 3, 2019

Huawei moving on 5G

AFP
November 3, 2019

San Francisco: Major state telecom operators are rolling out 5G wireless advances in China as the country races to close a technology gap with the United States amid a bruising trade war.

The new-generation telecommunication networks move data at blazing speeds, promising economic and technological advantages to countries where they are deployed.

US regulators earlier this week proposed rules to block telecom carriers from buying from Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE, and to remove any of their equipment already in place to "safeguard the nation´s communications networks."

The US Federal Communications Commission said the rules -- to be voted on November 19 -- were part of an initiative to "safeguard the nation´s communications networks."

The two Chinese firms have been accused of posing a national security threat because of their close ties to the Beijing government. Both have repeatedly denied the allegations.

